Punjab: Bikram Singh Majithia appears at a Gurudwara in viral photo but no body knows where he is

According to the same officer, “Majithia wants to maintain his strong image” and hence “pictures of his visit to the Golden Temple were put up on social media”.

A photo of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is absconding in the drugs case, has surfaced on social media. He appeared in it in the Gurudwara. It is being said that this picture is of the Golden Temple of Amritsar. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this. Also no one knows where Majithia is.

In fact, this photo went viral on Sunday (January 2, 2022), almost a week after Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS: NDPS) Act. This picture created a political storm in Punjab.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s government was attacked for failing to arrest Majithia and police officials appeared divided over whether the photographs were new or old.

A senior Punjab Police officer said the photographs “appear to be genuine and recent” and “most likely that Majithia had visited the Golden Temple”.

According to the same officer, “Majithia wants to maintain his strong image” and hence “pictures of his visit to the Golden Temple were put up on social media”.

SAD’s IT wing chief Nachhatar Singh said Majithia had visited the Golden Temple at around 1 pm on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. His visit was an hour and a half before party president Sukhbir Badal and other family members visited the temple. Please tell that every year the Badal family goes there for darshan on the new year.

However, another senior Punjab Police official said that the photographs were “old” and evidence could be seen in them. “As per the information gathered by us, Majithia’s photographs show his visit to Gurdwara Gurbaksh Singh and Dukhbanjhani Beri in the Golden Temple complex. The pictures are being claimed that they were clicked on the night of January 1. But the carpet of Gurdwara Gurbaksh Singh was of a different color on January 1, and not the color which is seen in the pictures”.

He further added, “Also, the details in the pictures of Dukhbanjani Beri do not match. Photos are old. Also Majithia’s beard is not as white as seen in the pictures.

The first officer (who argued that the photographs were likely to be recent) said, “Majithia will not do anything that will backfire on him later. He would not like to project old photographs as recent photographs, as it would tarnish his image among his supporters.”

Senior Akali leader Virsa Singh Waltoha also said that Majithia’s photographs were “recent”. According to him, “Earlier, Majithia used to offer prayers on New Year with the Badal family. But he is alone in these pictures.”

The Punjab Police has intensified the raids after the photo was uploaded on the Facebook page of the Youth Akali Dal. Several police teams are said to have visited various places including Majithia’s house in Amritsar’s Green Avenue area.

When Majithia’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a Mohali court, he had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court (the drug case was registered on the night of 20 December). The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear the matter on January 5.

AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday accused Chief Minister Channi of “deliberately not arresting” even after pictures of Majithia surfaced online.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has also been pressing for Majithia’s arrest and says that mere registration of a case against the SAD leader is not enough. The SAD has termed the case against Majithia as “false” and “political vendetta”.

A senior Punjab Police official said the force is currently focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur on January 5. According to him, “Everything is focused on PM’s visit and security arrangements in the backdrop of Ludhiana court blasts. It’s paramount right now.”