Punjab Cabinet Expansion Dispute: Rana Gurjeet Singh: Involved in Mining Scam, Don’t Make Rana Gurjeet Singh a Minister … Letter to Sidhu from 6 Congress MLAs and former PCC President Navjot Sidhu demands removal of

Chandigarh

In Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh has been removed as Chief Minister and Charanjit Singh Channy has been made the new Chief Minister of the state. The move was expected to put an end to months of unrest in Punjab, but it is not happening. Now a new controversy has arisen here. Objections have been raised about some of the names in Channy’s cabinet.

There is talk of swearing in Channy’s cabinet on Sunday. Earlier, six Congress MLAs and one former PCC president had written a letter to the party’s state chief Navjyot Singh Sidhu. In the letter, he has demanded that Rana Gurjeet Singh be kept out of the Punjab cabinet.

‘Include most explicit images’

The letter states that Rana Gurjeet Singh is involved in a mining scam. He is accused of corruption, so he should be removed from the list of proposed cabinet ministers of Punjab. He has also demanded that a clean image of a Dalit face should be included in Gurjeet’s place in view of the Assembly elections.

The previous government had to resign after 10 months

Gurujit Singh was accused of corruption in the sand mining auction case. He was its main accused. Due to all the allegations and controversies, he had to resign in January 2018, just 10 months after the formation of the Amarinder Singh government.

Names of seven new faces

The new names are Pargat Singh, Sangat Giljian, Gurkirat Kotli, Kuljit Nagra, Rana Gurjeet, Rajkumar Verka and Amarinder Singh Raja Waring. Pargat Singh is with Sidhu in this fight, while Giljian and Nagra are working presidents in the Punjab Congress. Verka is the Dalit face, while Giljian is the OBC face. Former Youth Congress president Waring has also been a vocal opponent of the captain. Recently Sidhu went to Waring’s house and offered him to join the Channi government.