Punjab Cabinet News: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Cabinet List of Ministers: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Cabinet Expansion

Highlights Discussions were held with the Punjab High Command in Delhi on Friday

The Chief Minister reached Punjab with the final list of the cabinet

Charanjit Singh Channy’s cabinet sworn in on Sunday

15 ministers with 7 new faces will be sworn in, Amarinder’s special will come out

Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy has finalized the list of MLAs for the new cabinet. He is said to have submitted the list to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers is expected to take place on Sunday.

Channy had just returned from Delhi on Friday. That being said, in Delhi, he held final discussions with the party high command about the faces to be included in the new cabinet. The list was then created.

This list reached the Governor!

He has given the list to the governor as it is the final stamp on the list on Saturday. Now all the ministers included in the list will be sworn in on Sunday.

15 ministers will be sworn in

Sources said seven new faces have been added to Channy’s cabinet. A total of 15 new ministers will be sworn in with these new faces. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday at 4.30pm.

What does the Punjab High Command want?

It is being said that the leaves of five MLAs who are ministers in Amarinder Singh’s government could be cut off. The plan of the High Command is that no leader or face in Punjab should be given unlimited rights. This is the reason why Navjyot Singh Sidhu is being monitored despite being the state president, so that once again seventy challenges do not become a challenge.

He will be a minister

If the sources are to be believed, the departments were discussed in Delhi, with the exception of new faces joining the Punjab Chief Minister’s cabinet. The new cabinet will be a confluence of young and experienced faces. According to sources, Amarinder Singh Raja Waring, Pargat Singh, Sangat Singh Giljian, Randeep Nabha, Surjit Dhiman and Raju Kumar Verka are in the running.

When thinking of old ministers, things like their work, their image was taken into consideration. The Congress wants the anti-incumbency force against the Captain’s government to be reduced through a new chief minister and cabinet.