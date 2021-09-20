Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjyot Singh Sidhu Photo – Navjyot Singh Sidhu, who is enthusiastic and Charanjit Singh Channi is hanging on his face, these pictures in Punjab today say a lot

Sidhu’s happiness is not hidden with laddu in his hand. There are many other faces in the picture but no one is as excited as Sidhu. As if you are thinking in your mind, your plan for Punjab was successful. With Sidhu in the lead, the Congress has announced to contest the Assembly elections. Sidhu’s desire to sit on the Chief Minister’s chair after a few months seems to be gaining ground in his mind.

Sidhu got what he wanted from the high command

He has been manipulating for many months for the happiness that appears on Sidhu’s face today. Amarinder Singh had to be removed from the post of Chief Minister, in which he succeeded. Sidhu had to travel to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka. Sidhu was in constant touch with MLAs in Punjab. Sidhu had won the first round after being appointed as the President of the Punjab Congress. On Saturday, Sidhu’s umpire dismissed the captain.

The party may have made Channy the chief minister, but next year’s assembly elections will be fought under Sidhu’s leadership. Sidhu has ambitions to become the Chief Minister. The confusion they have created within the party has been taken into account. It was said that Sidhu wanted to remove the captain himself and become the Chief Minister. Now that the party has announced to fight him in the next elections, Sidhu may see his wish come true in a few months.