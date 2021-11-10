Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi government bowed before Navjot Sidhu removed Advocate General APS Deol

Before withdrawing the resignation, Sidhu had said, “This soldier of Congress President (Sonia Gandhi), Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi takes back his resignation, but I say clearly that the day we get a new AG and DGP, I will take over on the same day.”

After Navjot Sidhu withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Tuesday that the state cabinet has accepted the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol. When Sidhu withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief last week, he had said in a press conference that he would take charge only after the removal of DGP IPS Sahota and Advocate General APS Deol.

He had told the media, “This soldier of Congress President (Sonia Gandhi), Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi withdraws his resignation, but I say clearly that the day we get a new AG and DGP, I will take charge on the same day.” I will accept.” Said that “when you are on the path of truth, the post doesn’t matter.”

Deol had resigned from the post on November 1. The government had confirmed that it had received AG’s resignation, but said the matter would be decided in a cabinet meeting. The AG had cited personal reasons for stepping down.

After Sidhu’s press conference last Friday, in which he questioned his party’s government in the state on the status of investigation into the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident. After that, AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary held a meeting with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, cabinet minister Raj Kumar Verka has said that Channi and Sidhu held a meeting and “whatever misunderstanding is there will be cleared soon”. When asked how the differences between the two leaders would end, Verka said Chowdhury had discussed the issues with Channi and Sidhu separately and jointly, according to news agency PTI.

On November 2, Sidhu, Channi and Chaudhary went to Uttarakhand to offer prayers at the Himalayan temple of Kedarnath. On the same day, he held a meeting with other senior leaders to discuss the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections. At that time Sidhu had said that ‘everything is fine’.