punjab cm channi filed nomination from bhadaur aap and akali dal attacked

Bhadaur seat used to be a stronghold of Akalis but in 2012, Mohammad Sadiq of Congress and later in 2017 Piramal Singh Dhaula of Aam Aadmi Party won the election.

On Monday, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi filed his nomination from Bhadaur in Malwa region. After filing his nomination, he said that I am Sudama and the people here are Krishna. At the same time, AAP and Akali Dal have targeted him for contesting from two places. The AAP candidate from Bhadaur has also taken a jibe at CM Channi’s jet.

In this time’s assembly elections, CM Channi has been made a candidate from Bhadaur as well as Chamkaur Sahib. After filing his nomination from Bhadaur on Monday, CM Channi said that he has come here like Sudama and hoped that the people of Malwa region will take care of him like Lord Krishna. He also said that this area is very backward from the point of view of development and he has come here for a special purpose.

On the other hand, AAP candidate from Bhadaur, Labh Singh Ugoke told the media about CM Channi contesting from here that it is a reserved constituency. Charanjit Singh Channi is an outsider. If he is a Dalit then so am I. The people here will choose their representative between a common man like me and a Dalit who flies in a private plane.

Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also targeted CM Channi for contesting from two places. Harsimrat Badal said that the Chief Minister who has earned so much money in 111 days and done so much corruption that crores of rupees were seized from a relative in ED’s raid. After all, how much money their relatives must have looted in so many days, can be guessed. If such corrupt chief ministers are contesting from not one but two seats, then it is clear that the Congress government is going.

It is worth mentioning that Bhadaur seat was earlier a stronghold of Akalis but in 2012, Mohammad Sadiq of Congress and later in 2017 Piramal Singh Dhaula of Aam Aadmi Party won the election. However, Dhaula later joined the Congress. In this election, Satnam Singh of Akali Dal and Labh Singh Ugoke of AAP are contesting against CM Channi.