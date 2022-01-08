Punjab CM Channi targeted PM Modi by referring to Sardar Patel after security lapse issue

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said in clear words that if there is any lapse in the security of PM Modi, then we will investigate it, but all I can say is that he was not in any danger. Not only this, he also said that the purpose of this deadly gimmick of PM is to bring down the democratic government of Punjab.

The BJP and the Congress have come face to face on Wednesday over the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi in Punjab’s Ferozepur district. While on one hand BJP leaders are calling it a conspiracy of Congress, on the other hand, Congress is denying the matter of security lapse. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has targeted Prime Minister Modi by referring to Sardar Patel.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has targeted Prime Minister Modi in gestures while tweeting that statement of Sardar Patel. In which he said that one who cares more about life than duty, he should not take big responsibility in a country like India!

One who cares more about life than duty, he should not take big responsibility in a country like India! – Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel pic.twitter.com/zefpEroVAF — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) January 7, 2022

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Punjab on Wednesday, was going towards Hussainiwala border at around 11 am. During this, PM Modi’s convoy was stuck on the road for about 15-20 minutes due to the demonstration of farmers. After which Prime Minister Modi returned to Delhi without attending any program. After reaching the airport, PM Modi expressed his displeasure and told the airport officials to thank his CM that I came alive. Prime Minister Modi was also to address a BJP rally in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

However, later the Punjab government constituted a two-member high-level committee to inquire into the security lapse during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ferozepur. At the same time, the central government also formed a three-member central committee in this matter. But on Friday, the Supreme Court, while hearing the petition related to this, has asked the committee formed by the state and central government not to take action till further orders.