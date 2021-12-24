Punjab: CM Charanjit Singh Channi led Congress Government to release 1,200 Crore Rupees to clear loans of farmers under debt waiver scheme More farmers will get benefit

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced the release of an amount of Rs 1,200 crore for loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh under the existing loan waiver scheme and quashing all FIRs registered in the state against farmers protesting agricultural laws. . The release of funds is expected to benefit about 1.09 lakh small and marginal farmers who have land up to five acres. The state government has already waived off loans worth Rs 4,610 crore of 5.63 lakh farmers.

Of these, 1.34 lakh small farmers got relief of Rs 980 crore, while 4.29 lakh marginal farmers got the benefit of loan waiver of Rs 3,630 crore, an official statement said. Accepting yet another major demand of the United Kisan Morcha, Channi also announced by December 31 the cancellation of all FIRs registered by the Punjab Police against farmers who had protested against the “black agricultural laws” in the state.

The Chief Minister was talking to reporters after holding a meeting with a group of farmers from Punjab here. Channi directed the Director General of Police to immediately complete the necessary formalities for cancellation of all FIRs registered against various farmers involved in the anti-agriculture law agitations and cases of paddy stubble burning across the state.

“In memory of the unprecedented contribution of farmers and the sacrifices made by hundreds of farmers during the year-long agitation against agricultural laws,” the statement said, the chief minister also announced that the government would build a unique memorial on five acres of land. Will build Channi, while presenting a resolution in this regard, said that this memorial would be specially dedicated to the farmers’ movement and their sacrifice, which played an important role in showcasing the relentless fight of the farmers in “repealing these black agricultural laws from the Centre”. Will fulfill

He said, “This memorial will be even more important as it will showcase the supremacy of democracy and peaceful conduct of the farmers during the agitation.” Channi also announced to bring under the purview of the loan waiver scheme for small and marginal farmers who have land up to five acres, taking loans up to Rs 2 lakh from the Punjab State Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank. Channi also handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the family members of 17 farmers who lost their lives during the farmers’ agitation.