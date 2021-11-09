punjab CM charanjit singh channi trolled on social media for advertisement on petrol diesel price compare to rajasthan

The Punjab government has come under the target of people on one of its advertisements. CM Channi is getting trolled on social media for showing low petrol prices from Congress-ruled Rajasthan itself.

The Punjab government is now getting trolled on one of its advertisements. After the Channi government had given a drastic cut in the prices of petrol and diesel, in which Punjab was compared with Rajasthan, now the government has come under the target of the people on the same issue.

In fact, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had announced on Sunday that the Punjab cabinet has decided to reduce the prices of petrol by Rs 10 per liter and that of diesel by Rs 5. CM said – Petrol in Punjab has become the cheapest in the North region. Compared to Delhi, petrol in Punjab is now Rs 9 less. This had not happened in 70 years”.

Channi Sarkar got an advertisement published describing it as a big achievement. In order to show low oil prices in Punjab, oil prices running in Delhi-Haryana as well as Rajasthan were also shown. What was it then, as soon as this Rajasthan was mentioned, Channi Sarkar came under the target of people on social media.

Twitter user Rishi (@rishibagree) shared this advertisement and wrote – “Punjab CM Channi trolled Rajasthan CM Gehlot”.

Another user Pritam (@preettaam) took a jibe at the election and said- “What is that, there is an election in Punjab, not in Rajasthan, not in Chhattisgarh, not in Maharashtra, so it had to be done here. What’s the election?

Aju Gupta took a jibe at the IPL team and said – “It will not be called creating an election environment, by the way, Punjab XI is trailing by 21 runs on petrol, Rajasthan Royals”.

Let us inform that before Diwali, the Center had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, which came into effect from Thursday. In a statement, the Government of India had also urged states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers. After which the Punjab government had made this cut in the prices.