Punjab congress chief navjot singh sidhu targets arvind kejriwal over punjab model debate

Political mercury has risen within the wake of Punjab Meeting elections. Congress, the ruling social gathering within the state, is making an attempt to make a comeback, whereas it is usually seen getting a troublesome battle from the opposition events. In the meantime, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has made a giant assault on AAP Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Sidhu has in contrast Arvind Kejriwal to a ‘chameleon’.

Throughout an interview to News24, the Punjab Congress chief mentioned, “I as soon as challenged Arvind Kejriwal to come back and sit subsequent to me. Then we’ll debate on what you (Arvind Kejriwal) have completed in Delhi and what you will do in Punjab. You will have Delhi model and mine is Punjab model. However he modified like a ‘chameleon’ that his Delhi model grew to become the Punjab model.”

Sidhu mentioned, “In a democracy folks resolve, it’s silly to say that I’ll do that, I’ll do this. This can be a democracy the place the king is born from the womb of the poll field, this isn’t a monarchy.” When Raman Kumar requested Sidhu, “Your assertion had come that Arvind Kejriwal had additionally provided you the publish of Deputy CM.” To this Sidhu mentioned, “I went solely as soon as, then I requested him (Kejriwal) what’s my position? They did not assume it proper for me to battle until the election.”

The Punjab Congress chief mentioned, “He had mentioned that you just marketing campaign for 15 days for us, I then mentioned that I do 15 days marketing campaign on a regular basis for BJP. I mentioned that I’ve left the Rajya Sabha after 6 years, you don’t have anything to offer me. BJP used to inform me to marketing campaign for Badals and smugglers and after I refused, BJP advised me to steer clear of Punjab.

Sidhu additional mentioned, “After that the BJP selected Badals and I selected Punjab. That is why I went to him in love with Punjab. I’m a four-time MP however one man isn’t agreeing to make me contest the election. When he (Arvind Kejriwal) noticed that Sidhu was going to Congress, then he mentioned change into Deputy CM. Whose deputy CM ought to I change into? Who would be the CM? However there was no reply to it. Right here the procession got here and stood, the horse stood in entrance of the home however there isn’t a groom (chief minister).”