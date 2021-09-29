Punjab Congress Crisis Not End: Punjab Congress Crisis Captain Sidhu Channi BJP Aap each character’s advantages and disadvantages

Navjyot Singh Sidhu Navjyot Singh Sidhu has proved to be a big player in this entire political game of Punjab. To date, it seems to have a great advantage from a political point of view, but its credibility has waned. He has a strong grip on Congress MLAs. There are resignations of ministers in his support which is a big deal. After joining the Congress, he got everything he wanted except the Chief Minister’s chair. He was a minister in Capt. Amarinder Singh’s cabinet. Resigned after disagreements and opened a direct lead against the Captain. Despite Amarinder’s opposition, becoming the state Congress president was his first major victory. Captain Amarinder Singh had to resign within two months of Sidhu becoming the state president. It was a big win for the former Team India opener. Sidhu’s eyes are always on the Chief Minister’s chair. But his dream did not come true. However, he managed to get the new CM of his choice. But now with the resignation of the state president, the party high command seems to be creating unrest and partisanship. Sidhu’s power has certainly increased in the ongoing political drama in Punjab, but his credibility has waned. The trust placed in them by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has begun to waver. He wanted to announce a face for the Chief Minister’s post, but the High Command asked Channy to be the face with him. So for Sidhu, the situation so far is ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’. READ Also The Supreme Court called for the establishment of a special CBI court ... asked the government to provide infrastructure

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Throughout Punjab, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra tried to convey the message that the party would not back down from tough decisions. By resigning as chief minister to veterans like Captain Amarinder Singh, he also sent a clear message to the rest of the state unit that the party would not look back to take tough decisions if necessary. However, now that Sidhu has resigned as the state Congress president, an uneasy situation has arisen for both of them. Questions are also being raised as to whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have made a big mistake by blindly believing in Sidhu.

Charanjit Singh Channi In this political drama of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi was the biggest beneficiary. Like he had a lottery. He was a minister in the Amarinder government. He was also prominent among the leaders of the Sidhu camp who took the lead against the captain. Now he has got the post of Chief Minister. Instead of being someone’s rubber stamp, he is trying to run the government on his own terms, which Sidhu does not like. Channi’s importance in the Congress has increased in terms of providing Dalit voters. The party high command has already said that Channy will be the face of the party along with Sidhu in next year’s assembly elections. He benefited the most in the Punjab Congress, however, the chair is now in jeopardy due to Sidhu’s attitude.

BJP BJP benefits in the whole drama. The abandonment of the Akalis and the peasant movement also affected the party’s influence in Punjab. To persuade Capt. Amarinder Singh to join the party. If the captain joins, the BJP can benefit. She is dreaming of strengthening her roots in Punjab with the help of Captain, where she has not been able to build any special land till now. So far it was on the basis of premature crunch. READ Also Air Chief at the Commander's Conference: IAF Commander's Conference

Aam Aadmi Party In Punjab, if any party is benefiting the most from the high-voltage drama going on in the Congress, it is the Aam Aadmi Party. A weak and worn out Congress is looking to him for its own benefit. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party was second only to the Congress. As a result, the ruling Akali-BJP slipped to third position. This time the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to come to power in Punjab. The internal strife within the Congress has given him a closer look at his goal.

Mystery, thrill, suspense, twist are all spices in the ongoing political drama in Punjab. The Congress High Command removed one of its strongest satraps from the Chief Minister’s post. But at whose urging this is done, he himself resigned as state president. Even ministers who support him resign from the new government. Instead of resolving the issue for the Congress, it seems to be getting more complicated. Let’s see which characters are in profit and who are in loss in this political drama.