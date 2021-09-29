Punjab Congress Crisis Not End: Punjab Congress Crisis Captain Sidhu Channi BJP Aap each character’s advantages and disadvantages
Captain Amarinder
Captain Amarinder Singh is the most important character in the ongoing political drama in Punjab. For the last several years, he has not received the same challenge from any Congressman in Punjab as Navjyot Singh Sidhu, who came to the party from the BJP. He was forced to resign as Chief Minister and suffered heavy political losses. However, he succeeded in preventing Navjyot Singh Sidhu from becoming the Chief Minister, which is a big victory for him. The entire field is open to the captain. The BJP is also looking forward to welcoming him. Now the veteran player of politics, the captain has to decide whether he will follow the path of Himant Biswa Sharma of Assam or join the BJP as the face of the chief ministership or the path of Jaganmohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, who not only formed a separate party from the Congress but succeeded in gaining power in the state.
His words against Navjyot Singh Sidhu seem to be coming true. The captain had described Sidhu as ‘unstable’ and this fact has come to light after his resignation as state president. The captain, who speaks of taking steps for the future when the time comes, has not yet opened his addresses. He is in touch with the BJP, but after Sidhu’s resignation, there is a big twist in the political drama. The Congress High Command may have regretted the decision to remove the Captain from the Chief Minister’s post. If the High Command now sidelines Sidhu, the importance of the captain in the Congress may increase again. But for this they have to forget their ‘insults’.
Navjyot Singh Sidhu has proved to be a big player in this entire political game of Punjab. To date, it seems to have a great advantage from a political point of view, but its credibility has waned. He has a strong grip on Congress MLAs. There are resignations of ministers in his support which is a big deal. After joining the Congress, he got everything he wanted except the Chief Minister’s chair. He was a minister in Capt. Amarinder Singh’s cabinet. Resigned after disagreements and opened a direct lead against the Captain. Despite Amarinder’s opposition, becoming the state Congress president was his first major victory.
Captain Amarinder Singh had to resign within two months of Sidhu becoming the state president. It was a big win for the former Team India opener. Sidhu’s eyes are always on the Chief Minister’s chair. But his dream did not come true. However, he managed to get the new CM of his choice. But now with the resignation of the state president, the party high command seems to be creating unrest and partisanship. Sidhu’s power has certainly increased in the ongoing political drama in Punjab, but his credibility has waned. The trust placed in them by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has begun to waver. He wanted to announce a face for the Chief Minister’s post, but the High Command asked Channy to be the face with him. So for Sidhu, the situation so far is ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Throughout Punjab, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra tried to convey the message that the party would not back down from tough decisions. By resigning as chief minister to veterans like Captain Amarinder Singh, he also sent a clear message to the rest of the state unit that the party would not look back to take tough decisions if necessary. However, now that Sidhu has resigned as the state Congress president, an uneasy situation has arisen for both of them. Questions are also being raised as to whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have made a big mistake by blindly believing in Sidhu.
Charanjit Singh Channi
In this political drama of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi was the biggest beneficiary. Like he had a lottery. He was a minister in the Amarinder government. He was also prominent among the leaders of the Sidhu camp who took the lead against the captain. Now he has got the post of Chief Minister. Instead of being someone’s rubber stamp, he is trying to run the government on his own terms, which Sidhu does not like. Channi’s importance in the Congress has increased in terms of providing Dalit voters. The party high command has already said that Channy will be the face of the party along with Sidhu in next year’s assembly elections. He benefited the most in the Punjab Congress, however, the chair is now in jeopardy due to Sidhu’s attitude.
BJP
BJP benefits in the whole drama. The abandonment of the Akalis and the peasant movement also affected the party’s influence in Punjab. To persuade Capt. Amarinder Singh to join the party. If the captain joins, the BJP can benefit. She is dreaming of strengthening her roots in Punjab with the help of Captain, where she has not been able to build any special land till now. So far it was on the basis of premature crunch.
Aam Aadmi Party
In Punjab, if any party is benefiting the most from the high-voltage drama going on in the Congress, it is the Aam Aadmi Party. A weak and worn out Congress is looking to him for its own benefit. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party was second only to the Congress. As a result, the ruling Akali-BJP slipped to third position. This time the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to come to power in Punjab. The internal strife within the Congress has given him a closer look at his goal.
