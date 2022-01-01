Punjab: Congress did not give ticket to CM Channi’s brother, announced to contest as an independent

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s brother has not obtained ticket from Congress. After which, being upset with the occasion, he has announced to enter the independent area.

When Manohar Singh, brother of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, did not get the ticket, he seemed livid on the occasion. Manohar Singh, who resigned from the put up of Senior Medical Officer from Kharar Civil Hospital, was eyeing Bassi Pathana seat, from the place he wished to contest elections. Congress has fielded sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana meeting seat.

Irritated by this, Manohar Singh stated that he would contest from Bassi Pathana as an independent candidate. Manohar Singh stated on Sunday that giving ticket to Gurpreet Singh GP is injustice to the individuals of the world. He alleged that the sitting MLA is incompetent and ineffective.

Manohar Singh whereas speaking to PTI stated that many outstanding individuals of Bassi Pathana area have requested me to struggle as an independent and I’ll observe what they’ve stated. There isn’t a query of going again and I’ll undoubtedly contest.

Channi’s brother additional stated that he determined to contest as an independent after assembly a number of councillors, village sarpanch and panch. He said- “Individuals instructed me that it’s mistaken to give ticket to Gurpreet Singh. They’d finished nothing earlier and now they’ve been imposed once more. He’ll discuss to his brother Channi and clarify to him about his choice.

The Congress on Saturday launched the primary record of 86 candidates for the Punjab elections. During which Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been fielded from Chamkaur Sahib and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East. Polling for the 117 seats within the Punjab Meeting will likely be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will happen on March 10.