Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu met party leaders in Delhi CM Channi met Captain Amarinder Singh

Navjot Sidhu, who reached Delhi, met Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. After the meeting, he said that he would follow every order of the high command.

The discord in Punjab Congress is not taking its name to stop. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned from the post of Punjab Congress President, also met Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi on Thursday. After the meeting, he said that he will follow all orders of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. On the other hand, the new Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, reached former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at his farm house on Thursday.

Navjot Sidhu, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday, met several Congress leaders at Punjab Bhawan. After this he also met Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat. He also met KC Venugopal, the general secretary of the Congress. After meeting both the leaders, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that I have told the party high command whatever my concerns were towards Punjab, Punjab Congress. I have full faith in Congress President, in Priyanka Gandhi and in Rahul Gandhi. Whatever decision they take will be in the interest of Congress and Punjab, I will follow their every order.

At the same time, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat, while talking to the media, said that Sidhu clearly said that the orders of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would be acceptable to him. The order is very clear that he should do his work with full strength as the President of Pradesh Congress Committee Punjab. Tomorrow (Friday) you will get more information than this in a proper manner.

On Thursday, Punjab’s new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi suddenly reached his Mohali farmhouse to meet former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. According to media reports, CM Charanjit Singh reached his residence to seek the blessings of Captain Amarinder Singh with his newly wed son and daughter-in-law. This meeting between the two leaders is considered very important.

Captain Amarinder Singh has been very angry with the Congress ever since he was removed from the post of Chief Minister. However, Captain Amarinder Singh congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being made the Chief Minister. But in the past, the political tussle between the two leaders had also started when the Central Government increased the jurisdiction of BSF. While Amarinder Singh justified the decision of the Central Government to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF, CM Channi called it an attack on federalism. Punjab government minister Pragat Singh also strongly retaliated on this statement of Amarinder Singh.