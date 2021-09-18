Punjab Congress Today’s News: Punjab Congress Captain Amarinder Singh Can Leave Congress Latest News Today: Will Captain leave Congress and form a new party in Punjab? Hints from the press secretary’s tweet

Highlights The party convened a meeting of the Legislative Party in Punjab this evening at 5 p.m.

Chief Minister Amarinder summoned Sonia Gandhi and expressed his objection to the meeting

According to media reports, the high command asked the captain to resign.

New Delhi

The internal strife within the Congress in Punjab is not going away. State Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has been asked by the party’s high command to step down as chief minister. This news is going on in the media reports quoting sources. Meanwhile, after the tweet of the Chief Minister’s Press Secretary, there are indications that Capt Amarinder Singh will leave the Congress and form a new party. The Chief Minister’s Press Secretary has tweeted that when people cheat and ‘surprise’ you, push them and ‘push’ them. After this, the betting market has become hot on social media.

Congress will end in Punjab

Use UseCustosLegis_Jay, tweeting that Capt. Amarinder Singh is a complete nationalist, the last of his kind in Congress. With his departure from the party, the Congress will definitely disappear from the political scene in Punjab. As far as the captain is concerned, I hope he will form a new political party. User ha Shubhamsaho wrote that the captain may soon leave the Congress with the chief ministership. It is possible that he will soon recommend dismissal of the Assembly.

Amarinder Singh: Will BJP’s Gujarat formula work in Punjab? Rahul Gandhi hinted

The NCP has no place in the Congress

BJP’s Delhi social media and ID chief Puneet Agarwal said the NCP has no place in the Congress. The party has fielded Capt Amarinder Singh in his place. Agarwal further wrote that if you do not bow before the Gandhi family, you cannot stay in the party. Go ahead Captain Sir, now is your time.

Congress cannot be loyal to the best leaders

Writer and columnist Ain Zainabsikander wrote that Congress has proved time and time again that it can never be appreciative or loyal to its best leaders or party workers. At the same time, another user @ marwaari01 wrote about how graciously the Chief Minister of a BJP-ruled state resigns. At the same time, the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states are fighting like crazy dogs.