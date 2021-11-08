punjab deputy cm sukhjinder randhawa son in law became aag amid tussle between cm channi and navjot singh sidhu

Congress came under attack from opposition parties after Deputy CM’s son-in-law was made Additional Advocate General. Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha tweeted that Congress is fulfilling its main election promise of ‘Har Ghar Naukri’ with little changes. These jobs are for the families of Congress MLAs and Ministers.

Amid the tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the appointment of Punjab DGP and Advocate General, Tarunveer Singh Lahal, son-in-law of Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa, has been posted as Advocate General of the state. The opposition has targeted the Congress government, accusing the deputy CM’s son-in-law of being an additional AG.

On Monday, a notification was issued by the Punjab Government, Advocate Tarunveer Singh Lahal has been made the new Additional Advocate General of the state. This appointment has been made on contract basis till March 31, 2022. However, there is also an option to extend this appointment from year to year. It is worth noting that this notification has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, whose responsibility is with Tarunveer Singh’s father-in-law and Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa.

On the other hand, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa has justified the appointment of his son-in-law. Talking to news channel News18, Sukhjinder Randhawa said that this appointment has been made on the recommendation of the Advocate General of Punjab. He has a record of practicing in the court for more than 12 years in which more than 500 cases are pending before the High Court. He also said that this is not a permanent appointment and it has been done on contract basis for less than six months.

Congress is fulfilling its principal poll promise of “Har Ghar Naukri” but with minor modification. Recipients of these jobs are family members of Congress ministers & MLAs. Latest beneficiary is Dy CM Randhawa’s son in law.

Let us inform that since Charanjit Singh Channi became the Chief Minister, there has been a tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and him over the appointment of DGP and Advocate General. Sidhu is demanding the removal of DGP Iqbal Singh Sahota and AG APS Deol. Recently, news of APS Deol's alleged resignation had also surfaced. Sidhu has been demanding the removal of Deol for being the lawyer of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 police firing case after sacrilege of religious texts. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said that Congress is only taking forward dynasty and Aam Aadmi Party will raise this issue in the assembly.

Let us inform that since Charanjit Singh Channi became the Chief Minister, there has been a tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and him over the appointment of DGP and Advocate General. Sidhu is demanding the removal of DGP Iqbal Singh Sahota and AG APS Deol. Recently, news of APS Deol’s alleged resignation had also surfaced. Sidhu has been demanding the removal of Deol for being the lawyer of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 police firing case after sacrilege of religious texts.