Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla Writes to Ramesh Pokhriyal





CBSE Class 12 Exams: Amid the rising clamour over conducting CBSE Class 12 exams 2021, Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' relating to the identical. Singla has demanded vaccination of all college students towards Covid-19 earlier than holding exams. "All college students showing in school XII boards be vaccinated earlier than exams are began and exams of solely chosen and important topics could also be held in every self-discipline," Singla wrote in his letter.

The CBSE Class XII examination is probably going to be carried out and its date and format to be introduced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Could 30, in accordance to studies. A high-level assembly, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was held on Sunday to talk about on how to conduct CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for skilled programs.

The training ministers and training secretaries of States and Union Territories, chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders have been current within the assembly. Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and Sanjay Dhotre additionally attended the assembly.

Education Ministry sources stated that majority of states/UTs are in favour of conducting the CBSE Class XII examination. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had requested the state governments to ship their detailed recommendations/suggestions on conducting CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for skilled programs by Could 25.

