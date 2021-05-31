Punjab Education Recruitment 2021 for 90 Teacher Posts, Apply Online @educationrecruitmentboard.com





Division of College Education, Punjab is hiring 90 Grasp Cadre for Handicapped Ortho Class. Eligible and candidates can apply for Punjab Education Division Recruitment 2021 on or earlier than 7 June 2021 on educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Punjab Education Teacher Notification Obtain

Punjab Education Teacher Utility Hyperlink

Vital Dates

Beginning Date for Submitting Online Utility – 24 Might 2021

Final Date for Submitting Online Utility – 07 June 2021

Punjab Education Teacher Emptiness Particulars

Grasp Cadre for Handicapped Ortho Class – 90 Posts

English – 20

Math – 30

Science – 40

Punjab Education Teacher Wage:

Rs. 35400/-

Punjab Education Teacher Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Maths -Commencement with 45% marks within the case of Normal Class candidates and 40% marks within the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a acknowledged college or establishment and may have handed Arithmetic as an elective topic for three years of Commencement. B.Ed from a acknowledged college or establishment with Hindi as one of many educating topics as per pointers of College Grants Fee

English – Commencement with 45% marks within the case of Normal Class candidates and 40% marks within the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a acknowledged college or establishment and may have handed English as an elective topic for three years of Commencement or Ought to have studied Purposeful English, English Literature, B.A. Honours (English), B.A. (Honours) English in Commencement; or its equal; or Ought to have handed Publish Commencement in English; and B.Ed from a acknowledged college or establishment with Hindi as one of many educating topics as per pointers of College Grants Fee

Science Non Medical – B.Sc.with 45% marks within the case of Normal Class candidates and 40% marks within the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a acknowledged college or establishment with any of the 2 topics i.e. Physics Chemistry and Arithmetic or ought to have handed B.Sc. in Physics and Arithmetic or some other equal qualification, however certificates of equivalency must be given by the involved College as per pointers of the College Grants Fee; and. B.Ed from a acknowledged college or establishment with Hindi as one of many educating topics as per pointers of College Grants Fee

Science Medical – B.Sc with 45% marks within the case of Normal Class candidates and 40% marks within the case of SC/ST/OBC/BC/PWD from a acknowledged college or establishment with any of the 2 topics i.e. Biology, Physics and Chemistry or B.Sc. Honours) in both of those topics or B.Sc (life science) or B.Sc (Bodily Science) or B.Sc (Biotechnology) or B.Sc (Honours) or B.Sc (Industrial Microbiology) or B Sc (Micro-biology) or B.Sc (Bio-physics) or B.Sc (Bio-chemistry) or B.Sc (Mircobial, Meals Know-how, Chemistry) or B.Sc. lndustrial Chemistry or B.Sc. Meals Science and High quality Management or B.Sc. Microbial meals Know-how some other equal qualification, however certificates of equivalency must be given by the involved College as per pointers of the Univesity Grants Fee; and. B.Ed from a acknowledged college or establishment with Hindi as one of many educating topics as per pointers of College Grants Fee

Age Restrict:

18 – 47 Years

How you can Apply for Punjab Education Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible and candidates can apply for College Education Teacher Recruitment on official web site www.educationrecruitmentboard.com newest by 7 June 2021.