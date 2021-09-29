Punjab Election 2022: Channi government in Punjab waives electricity bill arrears

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy has made a big announcement ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections. He has announced to pay the outstanding electricity bills of 2 KW customers in the state. The decision will benefit 53 lakh families, Channy said. The power crisis is a big issue in Punjab and the Aam Aadmi Party has also announced it.After the Punjab cabinet meeting, Channy said, ‘I am walking around Punjab and taking people’s votes. I will work to solve every problem of the people of Punjab. I will do all the things I love. Will give relief on electricity bill. There have been two rounds of meetings on electricity bills.

Channy said, ’55 thousand to one lakh houses have been disconnected. 75 to 80 percent of consumers are in the 2 percent range. The government will pay the outstanding bills of 2 KW defaulting customers. There are 53 lakh families who are unable to pay their arrears. These families will benefit.

Chief Minister Channy said, “Our government is working towards solving the power problem in Punjab. People have been disconnected, their connection will be restored. The government will be burdened with Rs 1,200 crore. The government will pay the electricity bill by August.

The sand mafia in Punjab will end soon

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy said that sand mafia in Punjab will end soon. “Our government is coming up with a new policy in this regard,” he said. The sand mafia will be completely rejected as soon as the new policy comes, Channy said.

At the same time, Charanjit Singh Channi also answered the questions about Sidhu’s displeasure. The questions raised by Navjyot Singh Sidhu will be discussed together, he said. Channy said he had spoken to Sidhu on the phone and the issue would be resolved soon.