Punjab Election 2022: We don’t cheat, we don’t expect to be cheated … What did BSP state president say about Punjab elections

After nearly two and a half decades in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BSP are all set to contest elections together again. In the 117-seat assembly, the Akali Dal will contest 97 seats and the BSP 20 seats. Surprisingly in this case, Punjab has the largest population of Dalits, Punjab is also the birthplace of Kanshi Ram, who edged out Dalit politics, then the BSP could not become such a force here as it was formed in UP.

The National Political Editor of the NBT to find out the reasons for this, the terms of the BSP alliance with the Akali Dal and the election situation there. Nadeem Talked about State BSP president Jasveer Singh Gadhi From. Here are the highlights of the conversation: