Punjab: Election committee announced for 2022 elections, Navjot Sidhu in command, Ambika Soni along with Channi also got a place in the team

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Sonia Gandhi has constituted the Punjab Pradesh Election Committee. Navjot Singh Sidhu will head this committee.

Congress has announced election committee for next year’s assembly elections in Punjab. State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu will head the election committee. At the same time, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Sidhu has also been included in this team.

Congress party’s organization general secretary KC Venugopal issued a statement and informed about this decision on Monday. Venugopal said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted the State Election Committee of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. He said- “This committee includes Navjot Singh Sidhu as well as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, senior leaders Ambika Soni, Sunil Jakhar, Pratap Singh Bajwa and many other leaders and MPs. Congress has also appointed Presidents and Working Presidents of District Congress Committees in 28 districts of Punjab”.

According to the list, CM Channi has been appointed as a member of the committee. Earlier on December 6, the party organized an election screening committee consisting of Ajay Maken, Chandan Yadav and Krishna Allaru along with ex-officio members of state in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar and all Congress secretaries in-charge of Punjab. was formed.

In addition, the party had appointed Ambika Soni as the chairman of the election coordination committee, Sunil Jakhar as the chairman of the election campaign committee and Pratap Singh Bajwa as the chairman of the manifesto committee. The three leaders were also appointed as members of the State Election Committee.

The names of former CM Rajinder Kaul Bhattal, party MLAs Raminder Singh Awala, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Shyam Sundar Arora, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Ajaib Singh Bhatti and Navtej Singh Cheema have also been included in today’s announcement.

Other members include HS Hanspal, Mohinder Singh KP, KL Sharma, Lal Singh Sr., Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh, Pawan Goyal, Gurpreet Kangar, Hamid Masih, Rajkumar Chabbewal, Balbir Rani Sodhi, Barinder Dhillon and Akshay Sharma. Is.