Punjab Election: Congress brought a video with a touch of ‘Avengers’, CM Channi seen in superhero avatar, such comments came on social media

In this video made on the scene of the movie ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, CM Channi is shown as Thor and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Iron Man.

Campaigning for the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections is in full swing. All the parties engaged in digital campaign are trying to strengthen their claim among the public by doing various campaigns. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress has released a video on the lines of ‘Avengers’. In this video, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been described as ‘Thor’. Also, in the video, many leaders including Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi have been shown as ‘aliens’.

In this video made on the scene of the movie ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, CM Channi is shown as Thor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Iron Man. Navjot Singh Sidhu and former state Congress president Sunil Jakhar are also in this video. The video shows how Channi, like ‘Thor’, is fighting the enemies along with his fellow Avengers. The Congress party has posted this video with the hashtag ‘Congress Hi Aayegi’.

Various reactions are also coming on this video of Congress on social media. Many users are calling the video funny, while many are questioning the copyright content. One user (@HOS_06_) wrote this election is becoming a memes war. Similarly, a user wrote that are we expecting the return of this Congress. One user wrote that editing would have been done at least well.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party had also released a video after declaring Bhagwant Mann as the CM candidate. In the video, the Aam Aadmi Party made fun of the tussle within the Congress over the Chief Minister’s candidature. In the video, a fight was shown between CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu over the post of CM and through this an attempt was made to tell that the chair of CM is going to Bhagwant Mann.