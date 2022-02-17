National

Punjab Election congress Rahul Gandhi told why Captain Amarinder singh had to be removed from chief minister post

Punjab Election congress Rahul Gandhi told why Captain Amarinder singh had to be removed from chief minister post
Punjab Election congress Rahul Gandhi told why Captain Amarinder singh had to be removed from chief minister post

Punjab Election congress Rahul Gandhi told why Captain Amarinder singh had to be removed from chief minister post

Punjab Election congress Rahul Gandhi told why Captain Amarinder singh had to be removed from chief minister post

Rahul Gandhi said that Captain Amarinder Singh was removed from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab because he did not forgive the electricity of the poor of Punjab. Amarinder Singh told me that we cannot waive the electricity bill because we have contract with power companies.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was in Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi told in the public meeting of Fatehgarh Sahib why Captain Amarinder Singh had to be removed from the post of Chief Minister and Charanjit Singh Channi had to be made the new Chief Minister of the state in his place.

Addressing the public meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that I will tell you why Captain Amarinder Singh was removed from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab. He was removed because he did not forgive the electricity of the poor of Punjab. At the same time, he said that this was not a wrong thing but a right thing. Amarinder Singh told me that we cannot waive the electricity bill because we have contract with power companies.

Further, Rahul Gandhi said that then I thought that you have a contract with the power companies or you have a contract with the people of Punjab. Whose chief minister are you? When I told the same thing to Charanjit Singh Channi, he did not say that we have a contract with any company. Rather he said that I will check and will tell in two to three days. In two days, he called and told that we are giving 1500 crore rupees to the people of Punjab by forgiving them. Charanjit Singh Channi also talked about reducing the price of petrol, diesel and water. That’s when I said that this man can change Punjab.

It is worth noting that last year, due to the rebellion of some leaders and MLAs of Punjab Congress, the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had to resign from the post of CM. Charanjit Singh Channi was made the Chief Minister of the state in his place. However, a few days after being removed from the post of CM, Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress.

Let us inform that earlier Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in Punjab, had told why Amarinder Singh had to be removed from the post of Chief Minister. Priyanka Gandhi had said in the public meeting that Amarinder Singh’s government had stopped running from Punjab. That government started running from Delhi and in Delhi also it was being run not by Congress party but by BJP government. That’s why we had to change that government and bring a new politics in front of you.


