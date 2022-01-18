punjab election equation 2022 Last time in 2017 the margin of victory on 26 seats was just under 5000 votes

punjab election equation 2022 Last time in 2017 (*26*) margin of victory on 26 seats was just under 5000 votes

Voting for (*26*) upcoming meeting elections in Punjab shall be held on February 20 and (*26*) outcomes shall be out on March 10. In (*26*) 2017 Punjab Meeting elections, Congress received 77 seats, whereas Aam Aadmi Occasion received 20 and Shiromani Akali Dal received 18 seats. Nonetheless, in phrases of vote share, Congress received 38.64% votes in Punjab, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal received 30.74% votes in second place, whereas Aam Aadmi Occasion received 23.80% votes.

If we take a look at (*26*) final meeting election outcomes of Punjab, we’ll discover that final time in Punjab, (*26*) margin of victory in 26 seats was just under 5000. These seats can show to be crucial in this election. All events can have their eyes on these seats.

Punjab has a complete of 117 meeting seats and in (*26*) final election (*26*) margin of defeat and victory between (*26*) candidates for each fifth seat was 5000. Out of these 26 seats, (*26*) Congress received (*26*) most 11 seats, whereas (*26*) Akali Dal received seven seats and (*26*) Aam Aadmi Occasion received six. On (*26*) different hand, BJP had received 2 seats.

In (*26*) final election, (*26*) distinction in three seats was lower than 1000. Fazalika and Bhucho Mandi Congress received these seats, whereas (*26*) Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Batala received. At (*26*) identical time, (*26*) distinction in 9 seats was between 1000 and 2000. These seats embody Dera Baba Nanak, Budhlada, Ludhiana East, Dirba, Garhshankar, Moga, Banga (SC), Dera Bassi and Fatehgarh Churian.

In (*26*) final election, (*26*) distinction in 4 seats was between 2000 and 3000. These seats embody Phagwara, Kharar, Barnala and Dhuri seats. The distinction was between 3000 to 4000 on 5 seats. These seats embody Abohar, Nawanshahr, Phillaur, Sham Chaurasi and Amloh.

The distinction in 5 seats was between 4000 and 5000. These seats embody Sahnewal, Dakha, Sanour, Shahkot and Malout.