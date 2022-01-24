punjab election film actor sonu sood said charanjit singh channi should get another chance as cm

Malvika Sood, sister of film actor Sonu Sood, is contesting the Punjab Assembly elections from Moga on a Congress ticket. Congress has not yet announced the name of its CM candidate for Punjab Assembly elections. But during an interview, Sonu Sood said that Channi should get a chance as CM even after the tea break. During this, regarding his political affiliation, he said that I do not belong to any political party.

Talking to news channel NDTV, film actor Sonu Sood was asked who according to you should be the chief ministerial candidate of Congress. In response, Sonu Sood said that Navjot Sidhu is a very true person and when he talks, he talks from the heart. Charanjit Singh Channi is also a very grounded man, I have met him many times. Whenever I meet, he brings a smile on your face and it is natural in him. What he did in three months was commendable and cannot be denied.

Sonu Sood further said that whatever people say, but they have worked and people have helped. But 3 months is a very short time for a fellow to do the work. It is said that as soon as you went to bat and your eyes were fixed on the ball and then the tee broke. So even after the tee break, he should get batting and be given a chance. Know the leadership and give them a chance so that they can come forward.

Apart from this, when he was asked whether you think Congress should declare CM candidate. In response, Sonu Sood said that I think this and even when the people of leadership met, I had said that it is very important that you must declare after deciding who is your leader. It is also discussed and it is expected that it will definitely be announced. If the face comes then people will get a direction. People have this right and they should also get it. Congress should absolutely declare CM candidate.

At the same time, on the question of his political affiliation and his role in Malvika Sood’s election campaign, actor Sonu Sood said that I do not belong to any political party, I am still the same actor and the same social worker. She is my sister and is engaged in social service from the beginning. People have come into politics with him. At the same time, about coming into politics, he said that I have a lot of work. Therefore, after five years from today, we will see when the time comes.