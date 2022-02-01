Punjab Election: In Jalandhar, AAP caught a truck full of cloth written in plain channi, Election Commission team reached the spot

AAP candidate from Jalandhar West in Punjab, Sheetal caught 3 trucks full of clothes with “Sada Channi” written on them. On his information, the Election Commission team reached the spot and took all the items in their possession. AAP’s allegation that Congress had procured these clothes to woo the voters. On the other hand, the commission says that strict action will be taken after investigating the whole matter.

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi is contesting from two seats this time. Channi is MLA from Chamkaur Sahib for three consecutive terms. After this, he has also been declared a candidate from Bhadaur seat. Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency is dominated by Dalit voters. 31 per cent Dalit voters belong to the Malwa region and Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency is a part of it. Charanjit Singh Channi has been elected MLA for three consecutive terms from here.

However, there are various speculations about his contesting from two seats. Some people say that Congress has fielded Channi in two seats so that he can win from any seat. His loss can hurt the party. On the other hand, it is also being said that Channi is also the CM candidate of Congress. Sonia Gandhi wants Charanjit Singh Channi to win at any cost.

There is also a speculation that the motive behind the removal of Channi from Bhador is to cultivate the Dalit vote of Malwa. Actually, most of the people of the Dalit community live in the Malwa region. Bhadaur also comes under Malwa region. There are 69 assembly seats in this region. If the party takes a good lead here, the road to victory can become easy for it.

Significantly, all the 117 seats in Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. After meeting with all the parties, the Election Commission has decided to extend the polling date. Earlier, the voting date was fixed on February 14 in Punjab, but on February 16, citing Ravidas Jayanti, political parties had demanded to postpone the elections for a few days.

On the other hand, people on social media took a dig at Punjab CM in their own way after getting caught. One user wrote that maybe bundles of notes are coming in it, although the budget has been announced, if the note is recovered, then there will be no settlement, it will go to the treasury, enjoy if the note goes out in it. One wrote – Make money by stealing sand, rob the public money and then distribute it free to the public in elections with one thousandth part of the same pie. Learn from Kejriwal. Fights the election with the money donated by the public, after winning the election, spends the tax money of the public on the public.