Punjab Election Times Now Navbharat Survey aap may form govt bhagwant mann cm channi

Punjab Election Survey: In the survey of Times Now, Aam Aadmi Party is seen forming the government.

Aam Aadmi Party seems to be giving competition to Congress in Punjab Assembly elections. According to the survey so far, CM Charanjit Singh Channi is leading in the CM face, while Bhagwant Mann, who has been made the CM face by AAP, is behind Channi. At the same time, in the Malwa region, Bhagwant Mann is seen taking you forward. Mann comes from this region and Punjab has maximum number of seats in this region.

In the survey related to Punjab elections of Times Now Navbharat, Aam Aadmi Party is seen forming the government. According to the survey, Congress is getting 43 to 46 seats, while AAP can win 57 to 60 seats. BJP and Captain can get 0-3 seats. That is, at present there is no threat to the Congress from the Captain.

Apart from this, the Akali Dal can get 10-13 seats, while the farmers’ organization United Samaj Morcha is not likely to get a single seat. On the other hand, if we talk about Malwa region, then Aam Aadmi Party can win 39 to 40 seats out of 69 seats here. On the other hand, Congress can win 18 to 19 seats.

Talking about CM face, Channi is at the forefront of this race. Punjab CM and one of the main faces of Congress, Charanjit Singh Channi has been given by 34.78 percent of the people as their choice. Whereas 34. 63 people have voted for AAP’s Bhagwant Mann. Whereas Captain Amarinder Singh has got 2.53 percent of the vote. Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu has been given 4.36 percent, Sukhbir Singh Badal 8.54 percent people have given their choice. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was also in this race, he has been voted by 7.91 percent people.

Along with this, if we talk about people’s opinion on the work of CM Channi, then 46.32 percent people have expressed happiness on his work. Whereas 41.52 percent people have expressed unhappiness. Whereas 12.16 percent people have opted for ‘can’t say’.

Bhagwant Mann can benefit you in Punjab elections. According to the survey, 42.53 percent people have believed that declaring Bhagwant as the CM face will benefit you. Whereas 38.15 percent people believe that this will not benefit you.