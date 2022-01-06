Punjab Election: Where PM Modi is trapped near Hussainiwala, the eyewitnesses present there made serious allegations, made many claims

The BJP is making serious allegations against the Congress government, in response to which the ruling party Congress in Punjab says that 70,000 chairs were set up in the Ferozepur rally, while 700 people came.

Political turmoil continues in Punjab over the security lapse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is a war of words between the BJP and the Congress regarding this matter. Meanwhile, the eyewitness present where PM Modi’s convoy was trapped, RS. Lidder has made big allegations against the Punjab Police. He claimed that the police neither removed the protesters nor removed the farmers from there.

During News18’s debate show ‘Danke Ki Chot Par’, R.S. Lidder claimed, “We did not get out of the car, after some time some people were seen coming from the front, they went ahead. They were BJP workers and their leaders were taking those people with persuasion and thus the clash was saved.

“Later we came to know from the media that (after half an hour) there was another bridge on the same road, where Prime Minister Modi also got stuck. Surprisingly, one or two farmers were brought by the police vehicle themselves. He said that the police’s own machinery knows that the road will be blocked, yet how was the PM brought on the same road?

Lidder accused the Punjab Police of negligence. He said, “I have been the DC of Ferozepur in 2002 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee came during the elections and stayed there. Then I didn’t even let a leaf move there.”

Let us inform that the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from the state government regarding the matter of lapse in PM’s security in Punjab. On the other hand, the BJP is making serious allegations against the Congress government, in response to which the ruling party Congress in Punjab says that 70,000 chairs were set up in the Ferozepur rally, while 700 people came. So PM Modi went back.

On the whole matter, Punjab CM Channi held a press conference on Wednesday and said, ‘If there is any lapse in the security of PM Modi, then we will investigate it, but all I can say is that there was no threat to him. There was no attack on them.”