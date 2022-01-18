Punjab elections 3 pecent voters named Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab CM face, says Arvind Kejriwal

The title of Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu additionally got here up on this survey of Aam Aadmi Get together. Arvind Kejriwal informed that within the survey of AAP, Sidhu received 3.6 % votes.

The Aam Aadmi Get together on Tuesday introduced the title of its chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 Punjab Meeting elections. Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Get together convener Arvind Kejriwal introduced that Bhagwant Mann would be the occasion’s CM candidate in Punjab elections. Nonetheless, the title of Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu additionally appeared on this survey of Aam Aadmi Get together. Arvind Kejriwal informed that within the survey of AAP, Sidhu received 3.6 % votes.

Describing the outcomes of the survey, Arvind Kejriwal stated that greater than 93 % votes have been obtained for Bhagwant Mann by way of cellphone and WhatsApp. Whereas, Navjot Singh Sidhu got here second on this survey with 3.6 % votes. Bhagwant Mann is the one Lok Sabha MP of Aam Aadmi Get together, who has reached Parliament after profitable from Sangrur. Aam Aadmi Get together has up to now declared candidates for 112 out of 117 meeting seats.

Then again, there was plenty of tussle in Punjab Congress relating to the CM candidate. Sidhu has been presenting his declare whereas then again, the present CM Charanjit Singh Channi is in entrance of him. Throughout a press convention a number of days again, Navjot Singh Sidhu had stated throughout a press convention that the folks of Punjab would select their CM, the excessive command wouldn’t determine.

On Monday, a video was shared by the Twitter deal with of the Congress, through which it was identified that Charanjit Singh Channi needs to be made the CM face for the Punjab elections. Within the tweet made by the Congress occasion, Bollywood star Sonu Sood is seen speaking in regards to the CM candidate and the clip of CM Channi is seen within the video. After this, there may be hypothesis that Congress has informally declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM candidate.