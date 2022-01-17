Punjab elections: Congress names Channi as CM candidate, see how Sonu Sood hinted

Punjab Election: It’s now clear from the Congress facet in Punjab that on this election, the current CM Channi would be the face for the Chief Minister.

To date no social gathering has declared the face of CM face in Punjab. Whereas the Aam Aadmi Social gathering has talked about declaring the face of the CM on Tuesday, the tug of conflict is occurring within the Congress for this.

Whereas Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu is claiming for the submit of CM, the present CM Charanjit Singh Channi can be robust. Now Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has additionally indicated Channi as a contender for the submit of CM. Together with Sonu Sood, Congress can be seen supporting Channi. Congress has additionally launched a video for this.

Lately, Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood has joined the Congress. Congress has given him ticket from Moga. A video of Sonu Sood has surfaced concerning elections and CM candidate. During which he’s seen supporting Channi. This video has been tweeted from the official Twitter web page of Congress.

Sonu Sood said- “The true chief minister is he, the actual king, the one who has been pressured to take a seat on the chair, he doesn’t need to battle, he doesn’t have to inform that I’m the chief minister candidate, I deserve it, he ought to be such a financial institution bencher.” Sure, decide it up from behind and say you deserve it, be you, whoever turns into that may change the nation.

On this video going viral, the place Sonu Sood is talking on one hand, then again the video of CM Channi can be taking part in. In line with the image thus far, Channi is wanting forward within the race for the submit of CM from Sidhu.

Allow us to inform that the present CM Charanjit Singh Channi was recognized as the Dalit face of Congress in Punjab. After the controversy between former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu and when the MLA resigned from the submit of the Chief Minister, the Congress took a surprising determination and handed over the Chief Minister’s submit to Channi. Even earlier than this Navjot Singh Sidhu was given the command of Punjab Congress. Polling in Punjab will now happen on February 20 and counting will happen on March 10.