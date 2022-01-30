Punjab elections: Congress released the third list of 6 candidates, Channi is going to fight on this seat too

The special thing is that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two seats Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib.

Congress has released its third list of eight candidates for Punjab elections. The special thing is that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from two seats Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. Whereas from Patiala seat, Congress has played bets on Vishnu Sharma. Former CM Amarinder Singh is going to contest from this seat. Vishnu is an old Congress leader and he has also been a mayor.

According to the list, Tarsem Singh is going to contest from Atali, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar from Khemkaran, Satbir Singh Saini from Nawanshahr, Ishwarjot Singh Cheema from Ludhiana South, Mohan Singh from Jalalabad and Manish Bansal from Barnala. Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal is in the fray from Jalalabad itself.

Congress claims that people are appreciating many decisions taken by Charanjit Singh Channi’s government. The party will come back to power with an overwhelming majority. The Congress hit out at Dhindsa and Amarinder Singh for their alliance with the BJP. The party says that Captain, Dhindsa and BJP will be defeated in these elections. Captain and Dhindsa are the setting sun. It was said on behalf of the Congress that if people could not forget the Akali rule till date, then people are not going to get caught in the lies of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

However, the face of the CM is becoming a problem for the Congress. The tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Channi regarding this was also visible in front of Rahul Gandhi. The party is so dominant that Sidhu himself believes that if anyone can defeat the Congress, then it is internal factionalism.

Bhattal confident of winning the seat again

On the other hand, Punjab’s only woman Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal expressed confidence about winning the Lehra seat in the assembly elections and said that her rival Shiromani Akali Dal (United)’s Parminder Singh Dhindsa is only a representative of Modi. Bhattal was winning this seat since 1992 but she lost the 2017 election from Dhindsa. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa is the head of SAD (United) and Parminder is his son.

While appealing to the local people of the assembly constituency to strengthen the hands of the Congress, senior Congress leader and five-time MLA Bhattal said that it is my dream to make my constituency a model among all the constituencies of the entire state. Recalling his three-month tenure as Chief Minister in 1996-97, Bhattal lauded Channi’s way of working and said that he proved to be excellent.