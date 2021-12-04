Punjab: Eyes are with everyone, but not vision, Sidhu said – employment will be the biggest issue in elections, we will give roadmap, said this on business with Pakistan

Talking about Indo-Pak trade, Sidhu said that there is a need to resume trade between the two countries. Everyone will benefit from this.

Regarding the Punjab elections, Congress State President Navjot Singh Sidhu said that everyone has eyes but no vision. He said that the biggest issue in the assembly elections would be employment. Congress will lay the roadmap in front of the public. Along with this, he also urged the central government to resume trade with Pakistan.

Sidhu said these things while addressing a press conference in Amritsar. He said that employment is going to be the biggest issue in this election. I guarantee you that within a short time we will give you a vision. Everyone has eyes, but only a few have vision.

Talking about Indo-Pak trade, the Punjab Congress chief said that there is a need to resume trade between the two countries. He said that the scope of trade between 34 countries of the world is 37 billion dollars. At the same time, India is doing business of only 3 billion dollars. It is not even 5 percent of the capacity. Sidhu said- “I had requested earlier also, I am requesting once again that business should resume. Everyone will benefit from this.”

He further said about Punjab that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,000 crore in the last 34 months and around 15,000 jobs have been lost. Sidhu said why can’t Atari open the border for business? If the central government opens it, it will give a boost to the economy of Punjab.” On the demand for MSP, Sidhu claimed that as per Swaminathan’s report, farmers will be benefited in every way from the Minimum Support Price.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and Captain Amarinder Singh was made the chief minister. However, in the same year, Captain resigned from the post of Chief Minister after disputes with Sidhu and resentment with the Congress high command. After which Charanjit Singh Channi has been made the Chief Minister.