Punjab Farmers block rail tracks and demand complete loan waiver compensation to died farmers families 27 trains canceled

The protesting farmers are demanding complete loan waiver, compensation to the families of those killed during the agitation and withdrawal of police cases registered against the farmers during the agitation.

Farmers have returned to their homes after the return of the Agriculture Act. Meanwhile, on Monday, farmers in Punjab blocked the railway track for loan waiver and compensation to the families of those killed during the agitation. About 27 trains passing through Punjab had to be canceled due to the farmers sitting on the railway track.

In fact, this movement of farmers is going on under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti. The protesting farmers are demanding complete loan waiver, compensation to the families of those killed during the agitation and withdrawal of police cases registered against the farmers during the agitation. Apart from this, a demonstration is also being held against the hike in toll rates by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan).

Around 55 trains passing through Punjab were affected due to farmers’ protest. Of these, 27 trains were cancelled. The canceled trains are Amritsar-Jayanagar Saryu Yamuna Express (14650), Amritsar-Nanded Superfast (12422), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Amritsar-Howrah Express (13006), Amritsar-Mumbai Golden Temple Express (12904), Amritsar-Darbhanga Jannayak Express (15212) and Amritsar-Dehradun Express (14632) were involved.

Apart from this, trains running from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer to Jammu in Rajasthan were also canceled. Simultaneously, Shree Shakti Express, Vande Bharat Express, Jammu Mail Express, Hemkund Express as well as Uttar Sampark Kranti Express were canceled in trains originating from Katra in Jammu. At the same time, some vehicles were also short terminated. Passengers were very upset due to the cancellation of the train.

After the cancellation of the train running from Jammu and Katra, many passengers left by road, while many passengers were seen trying to reach their destination even after taking expensive flights. In Kathua, passengers also created a ruckus after reaching the station master’s room. However, later the station master pacified the passengers as soon as they understood. However, railway officials have expressed hope that the train service can start properly from tomorrow.