punjab former cm amarinder singh attacked congress leader harish rawat and navjot singh sidhu

Responding to Harish Rawat’s statement on secularism, Captain Amarinder Singh said that you stop talking about secularism. Don’t forget that Congress took Navjot Sidhu, who was in BJP for 14 years, in the party.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab recently, has announced to form a new political party. It is believed that in the coming time, he can form an alliance with the BJP. Captain Amarinder Singh, who came under the target of his own former allies after the announcement of the new political party, retaliated by tweeting one after the other on Thursday. At the same time, while advising the Congress leaders, he said that you people stop talking about secularism. Apart from this, he also retaliated fiercely on Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In fact, on Wednesday, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said about the announcement of a new party by Captain Amarinder that the decision of Captain will not harm the party, but it will divide the votes of our opponents. At the same time, he said that if he intentionally wants to make a mistake and wants to go to BJP, then go. Who can forgive the BJP which has kept farmers on the borders of Delhi for 10 months? Can Punjab forgive BJP the way they have been towards the farmers’ movement? It is as if he has killed the secular Amarinder in him.

On these statements of Harish Rawat, Captain Amarinder Singh retaliated by tweeting on Thursday. Capt Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thakural tweeted quoting him and wrote that you (Harish Rawat) stop talking about secularism. Don’t forget that Congress took Navjot Sidhu, who was in BJP for 14 years, in the party. If Nana Patole and Revnath Reddy did not come from RSS, then where did they come from? Pargat Singh was with the Akali Dal for 4 years.

Further, he tweeted and wrote that what are you doing with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Or are you saying that as long as it is appropriate for the Congress, they should associate with the so-called communal parties. If this is not outright political opportunism then what is. Along with this, while replying to Harish Rawat, he also wrote that you are saying that I helped the Akalis for four and a half years. So why did I fight a court case against him for 10 years and why after 2017 Congress kept winning every election in Punjab.

Apart from this, he said that you are afraid that I will harm the interests of Congress in Punjab. Whereas the truth is that the party has harmed itself by not trusting me and handing over the reins of Punjab Congress to an unstable person like Navjot Singh Sidhu. Navjot Singh Sidhu is only loyal to himself.

Apart from this, Captain Amarinder Singh also lashed out at Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s tweet in which he was described as the architect of agricultural laws. Amarinder Singh tweeted and wrote that how deceitful you are. My 15 years old is linking crop diversification to the agricultural laws that I am still fighting against and with which I have linked my political future. This clearly shows that you are unaware of the interest of Punjab and its farmers. You clearly don’t know the difference between diversification and agricultural laws and still you dream of leading Punjab. If that ever happens, how terrifying it would be.