Punjab Former CM Amarinder Singh formed new political party said name and symbol tell later will fight on all 117 seats

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced the formation of a new political party. He said, “I am forming a party. Now the question is, what is the name of the party, I cannot tell you this because I myself do not know it. When the Election Commission approves the party’s name and symbol, I will let you know.” He said that he would contest all the 117 seats in the state.

He said that from where State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu would contest, he would also fight from there. Captain Amarinder Singh had already indicated that he would soon form a new party after parting ways with the Congress. He had also said that in the interest of farmers, if there is a way out of the problem of farmers’ agitation, then they can compromise with the BJP.

For the time being, he said that tomorrow i.e. on Thursday, he will meet the Home Minister on this issue with 25-30 people. Will talk to them to solve this problem.