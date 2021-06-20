Punjab government scraps class 12 board exams follow cbse marking formula

PSEB Class 12th Exam 2021: Like CBSE and other states, the Punjab government has also decided to cancel the 12th examination. According to the decision of the state government, the result of the students will be prepared on the lines of CBSE.

PSEB Class 12th Exam 2021: Due to the corona virus epidemic, the Punjab government has also decided to cancel the 12th examination like CBSE and other state governments. Along with this, Amarinder Singh’s government has also decided to give marks to the students of Punjab on the lines of evaluation formula like the Central Board of Secondary Education. That is, students studying in schools run under Punjab Board will also get marks in 12th under 30:30:40 formula.

Students will get numbers under the formula of 30:30:40

Announcing this decision of the Punjab government, state education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has also decided to give numbers to the students on the basis of the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Education Minister said that PSEB will prepare such a draft of the result in which 30 percent weightage will be given to the performance in theory paper of the best three subjects out of five main subjects in class 10, while the performance of pre board and practical exam in class 11 will also be given. 30 percent weightage will be given. After this, 40 percent weightage will be given to the performance of the students in class 12th in pre board, practical and internal assessment.

The Education Minister said that the performance of 10th and 12th will be made the basis for preparing the results of the students who had changed their stream in 12th after 11th. Such students will be given weightage on the marks obtained in class 10th and 12th on pre board, practical examination and internal assessment. It was the need of the hour to decide on the 12th examination as students and parents were worried about how the students would go ahead with their studies. For the students who are not satisfied with the result released by the board, for them the examination will be conducted if the situation becomes favorable.

3.08 lakh students had registered

For the 12th examination in Punjab, 3,08,000 students had registered themselves in PSEB for the 2020-21 session. This includes government and some private school students as well. Firstly CBSE had canceled the 12th examination. After this, many states have also canceled their respective board examinations. Due to Kovid so far many states including Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra have canceled their board examinations.

