Punjab is preparing for another change, Harish Rawat may step down as Punjab state in-charge, Harish Chaudhary may replace Harish Rawat

Another big change is being made in Punjab. There are plans to change the state in charge at this time. The Congress High Command can seal it at any time. This means that former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will be relieved of the post of state in-charge of Punjab. He is ready to replace Harish Chaudhary.

The news comes at a time when unrest in Punjab is not going away. The state has been in the headlines for some time now. First Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu dispute. Sidhu was then crowned as PCC chief. Amarinder soon resigned. Then Charanjit Singh Channi to become the Chief Minister. Shortly afterwards, Sidhu had to resign. The state is not taking the name of ending the chaos. Punjab has assembly elections next year.

Now there is news that Harish may be removed. It is believed that they have completely failed to address the issues of Punjab at the party level. However, he has only exacerbated the problem with some of his statements.

Harish Rawat made the controversial statement after the captain’s resignation. Congress had to give a different explanation. Rawat had said that the Punjab Assembly elections would be contested next year under Sidhu’s leadership. Former Punjab Pradesh Congress president Sunil Jakhar had questioned Rawat’s statement, saying it was likely to curtail the powers of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy.

Senior Congress leader Manish Tiwari had also raised questions about Rawat. Manish Tiwari is only from Punjab. He had said that the people who have been entrusted with the responsibility in Punjab do not understand the state.