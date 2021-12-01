Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh now preparing to buy home For IPL Salary traveling via bus or cycle 15 km to play cricket

Arshdeep Singh’s father Darshan Singh said, ‘Playing cricket has been Arshdeep’s passion ever since he started playing. We have always supported him.

Punjab Kings, co-owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, has retained only two players, Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. The franchise bought Arshdeep as a bowler in the auction for the year 2019 for just Rs 20 lakh. Now the franchise has retained him for Rs 4 crore. Arshdeep is the fourth uncapped Indian player to be retained by any IPL franchise.

In just three seasons, he has become one of the most trusted players in the team. He was the second highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings last season. He has played 23 matches in IPL so far. In this, he has taken 30 wickets at an economy of 8.78. Chris Woakes has taken 30 wickets by playing less matches than him.

It sounds great to hear the journey of salary from 20 lakhs to 4 crores in just 3 years, but it is the result of his years of hard work. Arshdeep also saw the times when he had to hit the bus to go to his academy to practice 15 km away. Because of his kit bag being big, he could not get a seat in the bus. For this reason, he sometimes used to go to practice by riding 15 cycles. His heavy kitbag was also loaded on the cycle.

Talking to The Indian Express, Arshdeep’s father Darshan Singh recalled the days of his promising son’s struggle. Darshan Singh has retired from CISF as an Inspector. He now serves as the Head of Security for Grosse-Beckert Asia, based in the Industrial Area of ​​Chandigarh. He said, ‘Playing cricket has been Arshdeep’s passion ever since he started playing. We have always supported him.

Darshan Singh said, ‘When I was earlier posted in CISF, then my wife Baljit Kaur used to encourage him. Arshdeep would sometimes travel from Kharar to Chandigarh by bus or cycle. There he used to take training from Jaswant Rai sir.

Darshan Singh said, ‘Being retained in such a huge amount is the reward for his hard work. He shared this news with his mother. Her mother has gone to Canada to meet her elder brother Akashdeep Singh. The news of being retained was an emotional moment for both of them. He is planning to build a new house for the family with this money.

Arshdeep Singh told The Indian Express in 2019, ‘I started with tennis ball cricket. In tennis ball cricket, nobody bowls spin, so I chose medium fast bowling. In the early days at the academy, I could not get a seat on the CTU bus with my kit. I had to cycle more than 15 kms from my home to the academy.

He had told, ‘I remember I saw Irfan Pathan taking a hat-trick against Pakistan on TV. Apart from Wasim Akram sir, I started considering him (Irfan Pathan) as my idol. They are both left handed players. The way both of them used to swing the ball and bowled yorkers, that only keeps on running in my mind.