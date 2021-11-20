Punjab leaders Captain Amarinder, Navjot Singh Sidhu welcome PM Modi’s decision to repeal farm laws

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, ‘Thank you PM Narendra Modi for accepting the demands of every Punjabi and repealing agricultural laws on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.’

He further said, ‘I am sure that the central government will continue to work for the development of agriculture.’ The peasant movement started from Punjab itself and a large number of farmers came from there and camped on the borders of Delhi in protest against the three agricultural laws. The demand of these farmers was that the government should withdraw all three agricultural laws. At the same time, Punjab Congress President Navjot Sidhu on the Modi government’s decision to withdraw three agricultural laws said that repeal of black laws is a step in the right direction.

Sidhu said that all the credit for this goes to the United Kisan Morcha, no one should try to take the credit for it. Reviving agriculture in Punjab through a road map should be the first priority of the Punjab government. Sidhu further said that on the occasion of Guru Parv, PM Modi has accepted his mistake and Punjab should be forgiven as a new chapter is about to begin.

Earlier, Narendra Singh Tomar, Agriculture Minister in the Modi government, said that he was sad that he could not succeed in explaining the benefits of this law, which was brought in the interest of the farmers. He said that PM Modi wanted to bring a revolutionary change in the lives of farmers and his opinion was very clear about this. Whereas, the statement of Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union also came on this decision of PM Modi.

Rakesh Tikait tweeted and said, ‘The movement will not return immediately, we will wait for the day when agricultural laws will be repealed in Parliament. Along with the MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of the farmers.