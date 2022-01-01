Punjab: Lonely CM, who has solution everywhere except his own state, people upset by Kejriwal’s promises

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, said, “If our government is formed in Punjab, then we will make the temporary sanitation workers permanent and all facilities will be given to them.”

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was busy in preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, reached Amritsar on Saturday. Arvind Kejriwal bowed his head at Shri Ram Teerth. He promised the people that free education would be given to the children of Scheduled Castes society if his government was formed in Punjab. At the same time, sharp reactions started coming on social media regarding the announcements being made by Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab tour.

The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party said, “If our government is formed in Punjab, we will make temporary sanitation workers permanent and all facilities will be given to them. We will give machines to those who go into the sewers and clean them by hand so that they can do their business.” On this announcement of Arvind Kejriwal, a user named microblogging site Twitter (@subsharma740) wrote, “First implement all this in Delhi.”

Along with this, the user shared a poster, on which it was written, “The only CM of the country, who has the solution to the problems of all the states except his own state.” Whereas, a user named (@Akshayshankey) asked, “Why not implemented in Delhi yet?”

Why not done in Delhi till now? — Akshay Tyagi (@Akshayshankey) January 1, 2022

One user (@Spoof_Junkey) wrote tauntingly, “Salary to all teachers in Delhi on time, made temporary employees permanent, gave machines to sewer workers, made all traders rich, made Delhi drug-free.” opened hundreds of schools and hospitals. The work of making Delhi London is going on, now it is the turn of Punjab.

Expressing displeasure, (@EktaUnion) wrote, “The world’s most liar, thousands of families of drivers, conductors, vehicle owners are starving due to the closure of schools in Delhi for 22 months. Their government does not even have time to meet with us.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal, who reached Amritsar, while talking to reporters said that today he has met the Sant Samaj, who has asked to dissolve the Shrine Board and be given the responsibility of running the temple. Kejriwal said, “If our government is formed in Punjab, the society will be given the responsibility of running the Lord Valmiki temple by dissolving the Shrine Board.”