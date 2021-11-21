Punjab ministers jumped in Sidhu’s defense: Said- Modi ‘patriotic’ on going to PAK, but Sidhu ‘traitor’, can’t even say brother?

Navjot Singh Sidhu is finding it difficult to praise Pakistan PM Imran Khan. BJP is targeting Congress on the pretext of Sidhu.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s statement related to Imran Khan seems to be overwhelming. BJP has made a ruckus, accusing Sidhu of love for Pakistan. Sidhu described Pakistan PM Imran Khan as his elder brother. On this statement of Sidhu, the BJP surrounded him and the ministers of the Punjab government also jumped in his defense.

Punjab government minister Pargat Singh, who came out in defense of Navjot Singh Sidhu, said, “When PM Modi goes to Pakistan, he is a ‘patriot’ and when Sidhu goes he is a ‘traitor’, can’t I even call you brother ? We follow the principles of Guru Nanak Dev.”

Earlier, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu crossed the Indian border on the Kartarpur Corridor and entered the Pakistani side. During this, the soldiers of Pakistani Rangers standing there welcomed him. After this Mohammad Latif, CEO of Kartarpur Sahib also came to meet Sidhu.

In a video that surfaced during his meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mohammad Latif said that he welcomes him on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan. To this Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “I am very grateful. Imran Khan is my elder brother. He gave a lot of love.”

The BJP started besieging Sidhu and the Congress on the statement that Imran Khan is the elder brother. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu should go to Pakistan and do not glorify Imran Khan, do not praise Pakistan, this cannot happen. BJP spokesperson said that today Sidhu addressed Imran Khan as elder brother and said that I love him very much. This is a matter of concern for crores of Indians.

However, seeing the controversy escalating, Navjot Singh Sidhu, giving his clarification, retaliated on the BJP. Talking to reporters after returning from Kartarpur Sahib, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that whatever BJP wants, what should I do. Let them make whatever allegations they want to make. I have nothing to do with his allegations.