Punjab Moga car accident video sonu sood saved man life taken to the hospital Fans says real hero.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has once again shown generosity. Where he reaches the hospital by lifting a person injured in a road accident in his lap. Its video is becoming increasingly viral since last night. Where once again the fans are saluting Sonu Sood as the real hero.
The incident took place near Kotkapura bypass road in Moga district of Punjab. Where a person gets trapped inside the car on the road after a car accident. When Sonu Sood’s car passes by and the actors see this accident, they take a necessary step that everyone should do.
In such a situation, people say that there is no hesitation in it that Sonu Sood is the messiah in real life too, who does not back down from making every effort to save people’s lives. Let me tell you that this whole incident has been quite terrifying. Where there is a dangerous collision between two cars on the Moga-Bathinda road of Punjab late at night. After which both the cars reach in bad condition. According to the information received, due to the collision of two cars, the central lock goes inside the vehicle.
breaking both the car windows
Due to which both the youths get trapped in the injured condition after the incident inside the vehicle. In such a situation, it is seen that Sonu Sood’s car comes from one side. As soon as he came to know about this incident, he stops his car. Then Sonu Sood reaches the spot and both break the window of the vehicle and take the youths out. After this, both take the injured youth to the hospital.
Sonu Sood’s reason for going to Punjab
Let us tell you that the reason for going to Punjab has been his sister for Sonu Sood. Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood is contesting on Congress ticket and Sonu Sood had reached for campaigning for her sister. A person present on the cause of the accident says that if Sonu Sood did not help the youth, then there could have been a big accident with someone here.
Sonu Sood saved his life
He was unable to call anyone as he was hurt and trapped in the car. At present, the condition of both the injured is out of danger. Significantly, Sonu Sood will be seen hosting the Roadies show very soon. Earlier this place was with Rannvijay.
Sonu Sood excited for Roadies
Sonu Sood also posted a video related to the excitement of his new journey on Roadies on Instagram a few days back. In this video Sonu Sood says that I am really very excited about Roadies. Because we are going to see the best roadies of the country facing many challenges. Roadies is going to be shot in Africa. Sonu Sood says that it will be a memorable journey for him.
-
