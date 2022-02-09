Punjab Moga car accident video sonu sood saved man life taken to the hospital Fans says real hero.

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has once again shown generosity. Where he reaches the hospital by lifting a person injured in a road accident in his lap. Its video is becoming increasingly viral since last night. Where once again the fans are saluting Sonu Sood as the real hero.

The incident took place near Kotkapura bypass road in Moga district of Punjab. Where a person gets trapped inside the car on the road after a car accident. When Sonu Sood’s car passes by and the actors see this accident, they take a necessary step that everyone should do.

In such a situation, people say that there is no hesitation in it that Sonu Sood is the messiah in real life too, who does not back down from making every effort to save people’s lives. Let me tell you that this whole incident has been quite terrifying. Where there is a dangerous collision between two cars on the Moga-Bathinda road of Punjab late at night. After which both the cars reach in bad condition. According to the information received, due to the collision of two cars, the central lock goes inside the vehicle.