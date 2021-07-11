Punjab National Bank Give Facility To Junior Saving Fund Account – PNB has brought special savings account for children, will get big benefits with better facilities

Punjab National Bank has come up with a special account for children. The name of this account is Junior SF Account.

New Delhi. Punjab National Bank has come out with a special savings account for children. With the help of this account, you can keep the accumulated capital safe for the future of your child. The name of this account is PNB Junior SF Account. This savings fund account of the bank has been specially brought for children only. This inculcates the habit of saving in children from childhood.

If the age of a minor is more than 10 years then he can open this account in his own name. KYC is necessary to open this account. Along with the photo, ID proof and address proof are also necessary. On this account, the bank is giving many special facilities to the children. Let us tell you about them in detail.

Features of PNB Junior SF Account

This account can also be opened for minor children. This account can be opened by the legal and natural parents of the children. With this, children above 10 years can open and operate this account themselves. You do not even need a minimum balance for this account. The initial deposit in this account is zero.

PNB tweeted

PNB has given information about this account by tweeting. The bank wrote on its official Twitter handle that with PNB Junior SF Account, children can learn the habit of saving quickly. With the help of PNB Junior Savings Account account, you can give a secure future to your children.

Open a Junior Saving Fund account for your champ and get a secured future in return.

NEFT for free

Minimum Quarterly Average Balance (QAB) in this account is zero. Along with this, the bank also provides a check book of 50 checks to the children in the account. It is for one year. Apart from this, if you want to do NEFT National Electronic Funds Transfer transaction from this account, then you can do free transaction up to 10 thousand rupees per day.

Rupay ATM Card

Apart from this, demand draft is free for schools and colleges. After opening the account, you get Rupay ATM card. With this, customers get the facility to withdraw 5 thousand rupees every day.

You can get account information from this link

You can visit this link https://www.pnbindia.in/pnb-junior-sf-account.html to get more details. Here you will get complete information related to the account.