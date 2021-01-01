Punjab News: Shocking incident in Patiala, vehicle stopped for investigation then police attacked, see photo

The train stopped in front, but … The car hit Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Suba Singh while trying to flee. The viral video shows the police driver standing in front of the vehicle when the driver hit him.

Hit back The police officer had to flee so as not to hit the car, but the car pushed him back.

The policeman fled to the left but … The soldier then turns left to defend himself, but was injured in the front leg of the car’s bumper. He falls to the bottom and the rear left tire of the vehicle escapes slightly when the police go over him.

Ran to save lives Police rushed to save his life but his left foot hit the car’s bumper and he lost his balance.

Left leg broken ASI Suba Singh had broken his left leg in the incident. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Patiala DSP Hemant Kumar said they have started searching for the accused.

The accused fled after being hit, the car number was from Haryana The incident took place near Leela Bhavan Chowk in Patiala. Police said the accused was driving a Swift Dzire with a Haryana registration number. He escapes after killing a police officer.

