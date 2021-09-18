punjab news sidhu: punjab congress latest news today: Sidhu’s googly, Captain reaches Delhi, find out what has happened in Punjab since yesterday till today?

Highlights After the resignation of state president Sidhu, the crisis of Punjab Congress started again

In Delhi, there was talk of Captain Amarinder meeting the BJP High Command

The captain attacked again about Sidhu, saying – he is not a team player

Manish Tiwari also targeted Navjot Sidhu through the song

New Delhi / Chandigarh

Navjyot Singh Sidhu, who has gone from a cricketer to a politician, may have said goodbye to the game, but the party’s high command is finding it difficult to understand him on the political pitch. Following Sidhu’s resignation as state Congress president on Tuesday, the party is facing a new political crisis in Punjab. In a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu has made it clear that he does not want to compromise on the future of Punjab. In fact, Sidhu is said to be unhappy with some of the decisions taken by the new Punjab government.

Sidhu angry over Randhawa being made Home Minister?

According to Congress sources, Sidhu resigned soon after the accounts were handed over to the new cabinet members in Punjab. The reason for this in party circles is that the new Chief Minister has allotted the Home Department to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. In fact, it is being said because Sidhu had earlier opposed Randhawa’s appointment as Chief Minister. After this, the Congress High Command made Channy the Chief Minister. Punjab Chief Minister Channy has expressed his displeasure over the appointment of a new acting police chief and state attorney general.

Quick resignations began in support

Hours after Sidhu’s resignation, Razia Sultan, who joined the new 18-member cabinet headed by Charan Ranjit Singh Channy, also resigned in solidarity with the former cricketer. Punjab Congress Committee Treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also resigned. After this, Pargat Singh also resigned and shocked the Congress government. Pargat was made education minister in the new government. Later in the evening, news came that Yoginder Dhingra had resigned as the General Secretary of the Punjab Congress. At around 8.30 pm, Punjab Congress general secretary (training in charge) Gautam Seth also resigned.

We will resolve this issue soon, said Chief Minister Channy

Earlier, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy had said that he was not aware of Sidhu’s resignation. Channy said that if there is any problem, he should sit down with Sidhu Saheb and solve it through dialogue. Congress MLA Bawa Henry said on Tuesday that the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu (as Punjab Congress chief) was not accepted and the matter would be resolved soon. There are 3-4 issues, they are being discussed in the party forum, the high command will solve them.

The captain reached Delhi and said – I have come to get the luggage

Veteran Punjab Congress leader and Satara captain Amarinder Singh arrived in Delhi on Tuesday. There was speculation that he would join the BJP. However, the captain cleared the picture of the whole affair. “I will not meet any leader,” the captain said. From the airport I will go home (Kapurthala House). I will collect the goods and go back to Punjab.

Sidhu’s resignation was attacked again

On Tuesday morning, the news of Sidhu’s resignation was once again criticized by Captain Amarinder Singh. Capt. Amarinder Singh said, “I told you … he is not a stable person and not suitable for the border state of Punjab.” Amarinder Singh had called Sidhu “dangerous” and a “traitor”. On the day Amarinder Singh left for Delhi, Sidhu abruptly resigned.

Manish Tiwari scoffs at the song

Senior Congress leader Manish Tiwari also targeted Sidhu with a song. At the same time, Captain’s advisor Ravin Thukral also tweeted that whoever has a temperament, he will show it.

Appeal to Sidhu to withdraw his resignation

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has appealed to Sidhu to withdraw his resignation. Speaking to media, Khaira said, “Navjyot Singh Sidhu had taken a stand against corruption in Punjab. If his suggestions are not heeded, he does not want to be the party president. We request the High Command to withdraw their resignation and address their grievances.