Punjab #News

Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat had said that the cabinet would be reshuffled if necessary

Now Harish Rawat said – the question of cabinet reshuffle does not arise

In Punjab, the feud between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjyot Singh Sidhu is not over. Assembly elections are approaching and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat is also unable to bring peace in the state. New statements from leaders are coming out every day. Harish Rawat’s statement a day ago that there would be a cabinet reshuffle in Punjab if need be, has now said that there is no need to reshuffle the cabinet.

Congress in-charge Harish Rawat, who has come to Punjab to resolve differences within the party, met Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday. He reached their Siswan farm house. Several MLAs who were present there in support of Amarinder met Rawat and demanded that Sidhu stop his rhetoric.

Will inform the High Command

After the MLAs, Rawat met the Captain. The meeting between the two leaders lasted about three hours. After this, Rawat said that the talks of both the parties have been heard. A report in this regard will be given to the High Command.

There was talk of a cabinet reshuffle

Rawat ruled out a change of leadership in Punjab, saying the chief minister could expand the cabinet after discussions with the high command if needed. It is in their jurisdiction. Rawat said he has spoken to about two dozen leaders of the ruling party and the organization. Everyone wants the Congress party to come back to power. Some differences between the two will be resolved soon.

‘No change in cabinet’

On Thursday, Harish Rawat said the question of cabinet reshuffle did not arise. Although he admitted that not everything is fine in Punjab but soon everything will be fine.

