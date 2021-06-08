Punjab Patwari Exam 2021 Expected in July for 1152 Patwari (Revenue), Zilladar & Irrigation Booking Clerk, Details Here

Subordinate Companies Choice Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is anticipated to conduct the examination for the submit of Patwari, Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) and Zilladars in the month of July 2021 . Test Punjab Patwari 2021 Exam Sample, Syllabus, Instructional Qualification, Age Restrict, Emptiness, Wage, Choice Course of and Utility Course of beneath.

Punjab Patwari Exam Postponed: Subordinate Companies Choice Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has launched a discover relating to varied examination together with Patwari on its web site – sssb.punjab.gov.in. As per the PSSSB Exam Discover, PSSSB Patwari Exam is anticipated to be carried out in the month of July 2021. Candidates are suggested to maintain a monitor on the official web site or on this web page for newest updates.

Punjab Exam Discover

Earlier, the examination scheduled to be held on 02 Could 2021.

Punjab Patwari Exam Date

Topic No.of Questions Marks Time Common Data/ Consciousness (India & Punjab) 20 20 2 Hours Psychological Capacity 15 15 Quantitative Capacity 30 30 English language, Punjabi language 20 20 Computer systems/Info Know-how 15 15 Agriculture 10 10 Punjab Historical past and tradition 10 10 Complete 120 120

Punjab Patwari Syllabus

A complete of 1152 vacancies can be found out of which 1090 are for Patwari in Division of Income, 26 for Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) Posts and 32 for Zilladars in Division of Water Sources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.

There will likely be destructive marking. Every query carries 1 mark. For each mistaken reply, 1/4th mark could be deducted. The query(s) not tried will obtain no credit score or discredit.

Candidates can examine extra particulars on SSSB Punjab Recruitment Patwari 2021 reminiscent of Instructional Qualification, Age Restrict, Emptiness, Wage, Choice Course of and Utility Course of beneath.

Essential Date

Beginning Date of On-line Utility – 14 January 2021

Final Date for submission of software kind: 25 February 2021 upto 5 PM

Final Date for submission of software payment: 01 March 2021

Exam Date – 02 Could 2021 (Sunday)

Punjab Patwari 2021 Emptiness Details

Complete Posts – 1152

Patwari (Income) in Dept. of Income – 1090 Posts

Irrigation Booking Clerk(Patwari) in PWRMDC – 26 Posts

Zilladars in Dept. of Water Sources – 32 Posts

Zilladars in PWRMDC – 4 Posts

Class-wise Emptiness:

Common – 523

SC – 208

BC – 114

Gen (Ex-Serviceman) – 93

SC (Ex-Serviceman) – 53

BC (Ex-Serviceman) – 21

PWD – 29

Gen (Sportsman) – 20

SC (Sportsman) – 16

Freedom Fighter – 13

Punjab Patwari Wage:

Eligibility Standards for Punjab Patwari 2021

Instructional Qualification:

Patwari and Irrigation Booking Clerk(Patwari) – Bachelor’s diploma in any self-discipline from a acknowledged college. Possesses a minimum of 120 Hours’ Course with working expertise in using Private Pc or Info Know-how in Workplace Productiveness Purposes or Desktop Publishing Purposes from a acknowledged establishment or a reputed establishment, which is ISO 9001 licensed; OR Possesses a minimum of 120 Hours’ working expertise in Pc Purposes from a acknowledged establishment or a Certificates of ‘O’ Stage from the Division of Digital Accreditation of Pc Course (in quick DOEACC). Matriculation with Punjabi as one of many topic or its equal stage.

Zilladars in Dept. of Water Sources – Diploma Examination (Graduate Diploma) or Equal from a recognised College/Institute with Second Division

Choice Course of for Punjab Patwari Posts

The choice will likely be accomplished on the premise of objective-type examination

apply Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021 ?

candidates can apply for Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021 from 14 January to 11 February 2021 on official web site – sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Punjab Patwari Recruitment Notification PDF

Punjab Patwari Final Date New Notification PDF

Punjab Patwari Final Date Notification PDF

Utility Price: