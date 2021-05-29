Punjab Police Constable 2021 Recruitment Notification Soon @punjabpolice.gov.in, Officials Confirmed News on Social Media



Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police is quickly going to launch a notification for recruitment of Constable on its web site -punjabpolice.gov.in and on main newspapers. A brief discover relating to the recruitment has been launched on official Fb Deal with of Punjab Police. As per the Punjab Police Quick Discover, “Punjab Police is trying to recruit younger males & girls as constables. For proper particulars, candidates must see commercial for recruitment which can be revealed quickly on main newspapers and Punjab Police web site”.

Punjab Police Web site

Based on the discover, twelfth handed candidates are eligible to use for Punjab Constable Posts. The age of the candidates must be between 18 to twenty-eight years. Candidates who will apply efficiently for the posts can be referred to as for written check. Those that qualify within the written check will seem for Bodily Screening Check. The screening can be qualifying in nature.

Candidates can examine extra particulars on Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 resembling vital dates, emptiness break-up, and different precise particulars as soon as the notification is launched. Candidates are suggested to maintain a monitor on the official web site or on this web page for contemporary updates relating to the recruitment.

Punjab Police Constable Vital Dates

Punjab Police Constable Notification Date to be launched quickly Beginning Date for Punjab Police Constable Software to be introduced Final Date for Punjab Police Constable Software to be introduced Punjab Police Constable Examination Date to be introduced

Punjab Police Constable Emptiness Particulars

Constable in District – to be launched

Punjab Police Constable Eligibility Standards



Instructional Qualification:

twelfth handed or its equal

The candidates ought to have handed Punjabi at Matric Stage or its equal

Age Restrict:

18 to twenty-eight years

Choice Course of for Punjab Police Constable Posts

The choice can be accomplished on the idea of

Written Check Bodily Screening Check (PST)

Punjab Police Constable Examination Sample and Syllabus

The questions shall be framed from following matters. Complete variety of questions and marks can be launched on the official detailed discover

Mathematical/Reasoning/Logical Capability Language Abilities (Punjabi/English) Primary Laptop Data Present Affairs and Basic Data of India Primary Data of Indian Structure, Establishment Primary Data of Indian Structure, Institutional of Indian Legal Justice System and many others.

Punjab Police Constable Examination PST

Find out how to Apply for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and candidates can apply for the posts on official web site as soon as the notification is launched.