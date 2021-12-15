Punjab Police Gag And Drag Unemployed Teachers Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Sushant Sinha Rajeev Nigam Slams CM Channi And Congress For It

The Punjab Police closed the mouth of the protesting teachers and removed them from the rally. Former IAS, Sushant Sinha and Rajiv Nigam have tweeted about this matter.

Police acted on unemployed BEd TET qualified teachers protesting at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s rally. A video related to this is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which policemen were seen taking away the protesting teachers by pressing them. The Punjab government and the Congress party have come under attack from the people regarding this video. Along with former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, journalist Sushant Sinha has also taunted the Punjab government on the matter.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh also shared a video related to the action of Punjab Police on Twitter. Referring to CM Yogi, he attacked the government there. Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “The shadow of UP fell on Punjab. Channi also followed in the footsteps of Yogi. In the video, two female policemen were seen forcibly taking away the protesting girl, while the girl also raised slogans without giving up.

Journalist Sushant Sinha also did not miss the opportunity to surround the Punjab government regarding the matter. He wrote, “Congress democracy in Punjab. If the unemployed wanted to raise their voice in front of the CM, then see in the picture, how the police kept silent. Dragged and removed from the venue itself. The ‘Bol Ki Lab Azad Hain Tere’ gang will smell the same snake on it as it was on the performance of the unemployed in Rajasthan.

Journalist Sanket Upadhyay took a jibe at the attitude of the Punjab Police and wrote, “I can fight a girl. Even if Channi’s police try to shut its mouth.”

Democracy of Congress in Punjab. If the unemployed wanted to raise their voice in front of the CM, see in the picture how the police silenced. Pulled away from the venue. “Bol ki lab azaad hai tere” gang will smell a snake on it just like it was sniffed at the performance of the unemployed in Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/Imitl3F2hl — Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) December 15, 2021

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri took a dig at CM Charanjit Singh Channi and wrote, “Loktantar is being strangled in Punjab under the leadership of Charanjit Singh Channi. If Congress leaders are concerned about UP and the country, then Punjab should also be concerned.

Comedian Rajiv Nigam took a dig at the behavior of teachers and wrote, “Issse achcha mukh ko lock ko, chabi channi sahib ko pakdo do.” Sakshi Joshi taunted the Congress party over the matter and wrote, “Seeing the post of UP No. 1 Congress also came forward to put up the poster of No. 1.”