Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021 Exam Canceled, 20 Arrested in Fraud and Fraud Cases, CMO gave this information – Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021 canceled to fill 560 posts

Highlights Punjab Police SI Recruitment Examination 2021 canceled.

The SIT team is involved in the investigation of fraud and deception.

CMO Punjab has provided important information.

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021: Important Update of Punjab Police Recruitment (Punjab Police Bharti 2021) Exam Released. A total of 560 sub-inspector recruitment exams have been copied and cheated in the state. Candidates appearing for the Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination (Punjab Police SI Examination 2021) held between 17th to 24th August 2021 will have to appear once again with full preparation. New test dates will be announced soon on the official website.



On 3 October 2021 at 8 pm, the CMO of Punjab announced the cancellation of the SI exam in a tweet. The official Twitter handle of CMO Punjab tweeted that jabPunjabPoliceInd has decided to fill 560 posts of sub-inspectors as per the directions of Chief Minister jitChranjitChanni and Deputy Chief Minister jinderSukhjinder_INC to maintain the integrity and fairness of the examination process for recruitment. Exams taken have been canceled.

Three FIRs, more than 20 arrests, SIT action

According to an official statement, Punjab police has registered three FIRs, including in SAS Nagar, Patiala and Khanna districts, based on complaints of fraud and deception. The SIT has started investigating the cases and has so far arrested 20 accused in three FIRs. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up under the chairmanship of ADGP Pramod Ban, ADGP Special Crimes and Economic Crimes Branch, Punjab to ensure a fair and speedy investigation of the cases registered in this regard.

Also read: Constable Jobs: Recruitment of 1000+ HP Police Constable GD, Government Job Opportunity for 12th Pass

How was police recruitment fraud exposed?

The case of fraud and deception in Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 came to light when Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Punjab Police recruitment scam. He said fraudulent methods were used in the examinations conducted for the recruitment of sub-inspectors.

Also read: Police Jobs: Haryana Sub Inspector Recruitment Re-examination will be held on 13th October.

For the recruitment of SIs, the recruitment board had recommended the cancellation of the examination after the use of fraud and deception in the examinations. Subsequently, a report was received by the DGP’s office on September 27 and on Saturday the DGP approved the recommendations of the recruitment board.