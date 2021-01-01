punjab police si admit card 2021: punjab police si admit card 2021: punjab police si admit card released, here is link – punjab police si admit card 2021 download from punjabpolice.gov.in

Highlights Punjab Police SI Recruitment Examination 2021 Admission Card Issued

The exam will be held on August 17

Download Punjabpolice.gov.in Admission Card

Punjab Police SI Exam 2021 Admission Card: Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021 Admission Card has been issued for the examination. The link of SI Admission Card 2021 has been activated on the official website of Punjab Police punjabpolice.gov.in. The direct link in this news is given below. You can download your ticket by clicking on that link.



Punjab Police SI Examination 2021 will be held on 17th August. This examination will be conducted at examination centers set up in various cities of Punjab. Candidates will also have to follow the Kovid-1 prot protocol.

Punjab Police SI Admission Card 2021: How to Download

Visit Punjab Police website punjabpolice.gov.in. Click on the Recruitment tab on the left side of the home page.

A new page will open. Click on the Sub-Inspector Recruitment link here.

The Punjab Sub-Inspector Recruitment page will open. Click here for online application and related information.

Another window will open. Click on Login at the top right here. Login with your username and password.

Now you will see your ticket. Open it, download and print it and keep it safe.

After downloading the admission card, read all the information given in it carefully. On the day of the exam, take a print out of the admission card and the necessary things mentioned along with it.

Click here to download Punjab Police SI Admission Card 2021 directly from the link.

